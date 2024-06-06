Canal+ Group brings six streaming apps to Titan OS TVs

Six streaming apps from the Canal+ Group are set to become available on Philips Smart TVs running the Titan operating system following a deal between the broadcasting giant and the OS’ developers, Titan OS S.L.

The OS is already installed on 2023 and 2024 Philips Linux Smart TV devices and will soon come to earlier models through an automatic software update.

The deal covers apps for six CANAL+ Group brands – Canal+, Skylink, Direct One, Focus Sat, TV Vlaanderen, and Télésat – and ten countries – France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Switzerland, Austria, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania.

The apps will be pre-installed on Titan OS Home Page and in France a branded Canal+ button will be included on the remote controls of Philips Titan OS TVs.

Jacinto Roca, CEO at Titan OS, said: “We are excited to partner with CANAL+. Our mission is to improve the TV experience by connecting viewers with the content they love.

“We understand the importance of offering high-quality content adapted to all audiences. This launch is a step forward in strengthening our content proposition in Europe.

“Moreover, by simplifying content discovery, we not only enrich the viewing experience but also unlock more effective monetisation opportunities for our content partners.”

Philippe Schwerer, EVP Industrial Partnerships & New Business at Canal+ Group, added: “We are happy to announce this partnership with TITAN OS.

“The simultaneous roll out in ten territories reflects the acceleration of CANAL+ Group global expansion. Across all those countries, access to all Canal+ content and bundles will be smoother than ever on Titan OS powered TV’s, such as Philips Smart TVs.”