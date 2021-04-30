Making of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier feature now on Disney+

(L-R): Falcon/Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) in Marvel Studios’ THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Chuck Zlotnick. ©Marvel Studios 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Disney+ is taking Marvel fans behind the scenes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier with a new special following stars Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan and members of the cast and crew.

Viewers will learn how the roots of these two characters reach as far back as Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and the momentum has steadily built over their subsequent films.

The creative minds behind the series leaned into these characters’ rich storylines along with the dynamic chemistry between Mackie and Stan as a launch pad for the series to explore the post-blip world while drawing inspiration from and coming to terms with the legacy of Captain America.

The cast and crew will talk about the special alchemy they’ve developed for the series by blending genres from spy thrillers to buddy cop vehicles.

The episode also showcases how the team filmed the high-flying, globe-trotting action, brought back fan favourites such as Emily VanCamp’s Sharon Carter and Daniel Brühl’s Baron Zemo, and introduced new characters into the mix.