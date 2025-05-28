Apple TV+ sets return date for The Morning Show

Jennifer Aniston in “The Morning Show,” premiering September 17, 2025 on Apple TV+.

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston return to Apple TV+ with the latest season of The Morning Show on September 17th.

The 10-episode fourth season opens in spring 2024, almost two years after the events of season three.

With the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives, and the elusive nature of truth in a polarised America.

In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories, and corporate cover-ups — who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real?

The star-studded season four cast also includes Billy Crudup, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie, Nestor Carbonell, Mark Duplass, Greta Lee, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Boyd Holbrook, and Jon Hamm.

Reese Witherspoon in “The Morning Show,” premiering September 17, 2025 on Apple TV+.

Aniston and Witherspoon executive produce alongside showrunner Charlotte Stoudt and director and executive producer Mimi Leder.

Season 1-3 are available to stream on Apple TV+.

