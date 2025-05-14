Disney+ sets date for Captain America: Brave New World

UK audiences will be able to stream Captain America: Brave New World on Disney+ from May 28th.

Set after the events of Marvel series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, the film stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Captain America and Harrison Ford as US President Thaddeus.

Wilson must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World debuted in cinemas in February and was released in digital stores earlier this month. It’ll arrive on Blu-ray and 4K UHD Blu-ray on May 19th.

