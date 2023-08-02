Caroline Quentin to explore The UK’s National Parks for More4 

Caroline Quentin is to host a new More4 series in which she explores the “breath-taking beauty and breadth of activity” in the UK’s National Parks.

The UK’s National Parks will see Quentin, a former President of the Campaign for National Parks, visit the most beautiful locations within the parks and learn how they function, what draws people to them, and how they intend to sustain and grow in the future.

Locations featured in the series, which is being produced by King of Sunshine, will include the Brecon Beacons, the ancient forests of the Cairngorms in Scotland, and the historic settlements of the Peak District in England.

As Quentin travels throughout the country in the four-part series, she’ll see how different parks across the UK exemplify the themes of the four programmes: Transport; Landscapes; Produce; and Historical Sites.

Quentin said: “My connection with the National Parks goes back years, so to be able to explore so many aspects of them in this new series has been wonderful.

“Not only do I get to visit the most beautiful places across the UK, but I also get to meet the people whose lives are shaped by living and working in the parks themselves.”

Jane Handa, Commissioning Executive for Channel 4, added: “We’re delighted to be working with Caroline and King of Sunshine on this series, which will showcase some of the most incredible landscapes on our doorsteps, and highlight some of the fantastic sights, sounds and flavours that the UK’s National Parks have to offer.”