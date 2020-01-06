Carry On Up the Khyber: Watch ‘before & after’ video comparison of classic film’s HD restoration

Britbox has released this great video showing how ITV Content Delivery restored classic British comedy Carry On…Up the Khyber for the streaming service.

The video was released as Britbox, home to the largest collection of Carry On films available to stream in the UK, revealed that Carry On Camping has topped a poll as the ultimate Carry On film.

BritBox polled a representative sample of 2000 individuals to identify the series’ definitive top five entries. In order, these are:

Carry On Camping (1969)​

Carry on Doctor (1967)

Carry On… Up the Khyber (1968)

Carry On Matron (1972)

Carry On Abroad (1972)

BritBox boss Reemah Sakaan said: “This fantastic restoration marks the first of many. We are hard at work carefully restoring a slate of classic British content including The 39 Steps (1935) which will be available on BritBox in early 2020.”

Carry On films available to stream on BritBox:

Carry On Abroad

Carry On Again Doctor

Carry On At Your Convenience

Carry On Behind

Carry On Camping

Carry On Dick

Carry On Doctor

Carry On England

Carry On Girls

Carry On Henry

Carry On Loving

Carry On Matron

Carry On Up the Jungle

Carry On Up the Khyber

Carry On Don’t Lose Your Head

Carry On Follow That Camel