Official Spider-Man phone and controller holders available from Cable Guys

With Spider-Man: Brand New Day swinging into cinemas in a few weeks time, EXG Pro’s Cable Guys are highlighting their range of officially licensed Spider-Man phone and controller holders.

The Amazing Spider-Man Cable Guy

The friendly neighbourhood hero arrives in his classic red and blue suit, making this the perfect choice for fans of the original Spider-Man look. Designed to securely hold a controller, phone or TV remote, it’s equally at home on a gaming desk, bedside table or entertainment unit.

Symbiote Spider-Man Cable Guy

Inspired by Spider-Man’s iconic black symbiote suit, this version offers a darker take on the Marvel favourite. It’s a practical stand for your controller, phone or remote while adding a striking centrepiece to any gaming setup or bedroom.

Miles Morales Cable Guy

Featuring Miles Morales’ unmistakable black and red suit, this Cable Guy celebrates one of Marvel’s most popular modern Spider-Men. Built to hold controllers, phones and remotes, it’s a great addition to any gaming space while showing off your Marvel fandom.