Spider-Man and Godzilla box sets headline July’s Mega Movie Weekend sale event

Movie fans can bag themselves savings on Spider-Man, Godzilla and Naked Gun box sets plus selected individual titles thanks to this month’s Mega Movie Weekend which returns today and runs until Sunday 19th July.
The regular sale event is aimed at promoting and encouraging the shift away from physical media to digital purchases and is managed by the British Association for Screen Entertainment (BASE) in association with major UK distributors Kaleidoscope, Lionsgate, MUBI, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures, Signature Entertainment, Spirit Entertainment, STUDIOCANAL, Universal Pictures, Vertigo Releasing and Warner Bros. Discovery.
This month’s deals are available at major digital movie stores including Prime Video, Sky Store, the Apple TV app, and EE TV Store and include:
- Spider-Man 8 Movie Collection
- Naked Gun 3 Movie Collection
- Godzilla vs Kong 5 Film Collection
- Hamnet
- The Secret Agent
- Anaconda
- Live Die Repeat: Edge of Tomorrow
- Arrival
- California Schemin’
- Minari
- Hold The Fort
- Undertone
- Smurfs
- United Passions
Selection, pricing, formats and availability of extras can vary between retailers.