Spider-Man and Godzilla box sets headline July’s Mega Movie Weekend sale event

Image: Sony Pictures

Movie fans can bag themselves savings on Spider-Man, Godzilla and Naked Gun box sets plus selected individual titles thanks to this month’s Mega Movie Weekend which returns today and runs until Sunday 19th July.

The regular sale event is aimed at promoting and encouraging the shift away from physical media to digital purchases and is managed by the British Association for Screen Entertainment (BASE) in association with major UK distributors Kaleidoscope, Lionsgate, MUBI, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures, Signature Entertainment, Spirit Entertainment, STUDIOCANAL, Universal Pictures, Vertigo Releasing and Warner Bros. Discovery.

This month’s deals are available at major digital movie stores including Prime Video, Sky Store, the Apple TV app, and EE TV Store and include:

Spider-Man 8 Movie Collection

Naked Gun 3 Movie Collection

Godzilla vs Kong 5 Film Collection

Hamnet

The Secret Agent

Anaconda

Live Die Repeat: Edge of Tomorrow

Arrival

California Schemin’

Minari

Hold The Fort

Undertone

Smurfs

United Passions

Selection, pricing, formats and availability of extras can vary between retailers.