New Mandalorian tech accessory range launches in UK

A new collection of Mandalorian tie-in tech accessories including mobile cases, MagSafe charging stands, air bud cases and laptop case covers, is now available from Casetify.
Officially licensed from Star Wars owners LucasFilm, the range celebrates the legendary bond between The Mandalorian and Grogu.
Range highlights include:
The Mandalorian and Grogu Custom Case
- Personalise with custom text
- Grogu Custom Case
- Personalise with custom text
- Accommodates 5 to 9 (maximum) characters
- Price: From £45
The Mandalorian and Grogu Stickermania Case
- This is the Way Symbol Case
- Grogu Pattern Case
- Beskar Ingot Case
- The Mandalorian™ Helmet Case
- The Mandalorian™ and Grogu Moon Case
- Price: From £45 depending on mobile model
The Mandalorian and Grogu Collectible AirPods Case
- Device Compatibility: Apple AirPods Pro / Pro 2
- Price: £66
The Mandalorian and Grogu Stickermania Earbuds Case
- AirPods 3rd Generation
- AirPods Pro
- AirPods Pro 2
- AirPods Pro 3
- AirPods 4
- Price: From £33