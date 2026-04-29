New Mandalorian tech accessory range launches in UK

A new collection of Mandalorian tie-in tech accessories including mobile cases, MagSafe charging stands, air bud cases and laptop case covers, is now available from Casetify.

Officially licensed from Star Wars owners LucasFilm, the range celebrates the legendary bond between The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Range highlights include:

The Mandalorian and Grogu Custom Case

Personalise with custom text

Grogu Custom Case

Personalise with custom text

Accommodates 5 to 9 (maximum) characters

Price: From £45

The Mandalorian and Grogu Stickermania Case

This is the Way Symbol Case

Grogu Pattern Case

Beskar Ingot Case

The Mandalorian™ Helmet Case

The Mandalorian™ and Grogu Moon Case

Price: From £45 depending on mobile model

The Mandalorian and Grogu Collectible AirPods Case

Device Compatibility: Apple AirPods Pro / Pro 2

Price: £66

The Mandalorian and Grogu Stickermania Earbuds Case