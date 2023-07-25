Casting revealed for series two of James Graham’s Sherwood

Casting has been revealed for the second series of James Graham’s award-winning drama Sherwood which is currently filming for later transmission on BBC One and iPlayer.

David Morrissey, Lesley Manville, Lorraine Ashbourne, Philip Jackson, Perry Fitzpatrick, Bill Jones and Adam Hugill are all confirmed to be reprising their roles from the debut series.

They’ll be joined by David Harewood, Robert Lindsay, Monica Dolan, Sharlene Whyte, Stephen Dillane, Ria Zmitrowicz, Aisling Loftus, Robert Emms, Michael Balogun, Christine Bottomley, Oliver Huntingdon, Jorden Myrie, Conor Deane and Bethany Asher.

Graham has written all six episodes of the second series which is set in the present day and introduces two new families that find themselves entangled with the Sparrows, entering a complex web of local gangs, old rivalries, revenge, and betrayal.

Whilst a newly appointed Sheriff of Nottingham, is passionately fighting local government and influential business leaders, to save the community from the prospect of a proposed new mine for the area. It brings the promise of much needed jobs and prosperity but also unwelcome reminders of the legacy, that has mired the community for so long.

The series is produced by House Productions, part of BBC Studios, and will be directed by Clio Barnard with Graham serving as an Executive Producer.