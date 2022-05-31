Catherine Tate’s The Nan Movie is now available to buy from digital movie stores, and is coming to Blu-Ray and DVD on June 13th.

Released in cinemas in February, the film sees Nan (Tate) and grandson Jamie (Mathew Horne) visit Ireland to make amends with her estranged sister.

The journey to see Nell (Katherine Parkinson) turns out to be a wild road trip which finds the duo embroiled with militant vegan arsonists, raucous rugby teams, all night raves and crazed cops on motorbikes.

The film is an origin story that mixes Nan’s present with her past where fans finally find out what’s made her the cantankerous person she is today.