Catwoman: Hunted kicks off DC’s 2022 animated movie slate

Catwoman: Hunted, an all-new DC Animated Movie, is heading to on Blu-ray, DVD and Blu-ray Steelbook on 7th February and on Digital Download on 8th February.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

*As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, the film kicks off a run of releases for 2022 which also includes Lantern: Beware My Power and Battle of the Super Sons, Constantine: House of Mystery, and Batman: The Long Halloween – Deluxe Edition.

Elizabeth Gillies and Stephanie Beatriz leads the voice cast as Catwoman and Batwoman.

Other cast members include Jonathan Banks (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) as Black Mask, Steve Blum (Cowboy Bebop, Star Wars Rebels) as Solomon Grundy, Lauren Cohan (The Walking Dead, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) as Julia Pennyworth, Keith David (They Live, The Thing, Gargoyles) as Tobias Whale, Zehra Fazal (Young Justice) as Talia al Ghul and Nosferata, Jonathan Frakes (Star Trek: the Next Generation) as King Faraday and Boss Moxie, Kirby Howell-Baptiste (The Good Place, Barry) as Barbara Minerva/Cheetah, Kelly Hu (Arrow, X2: X-Men United) as Cheshire, Andrew Kishino (Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) as Mr. Yakuza and Domino 6, Eric Lopez (Madagascar: A Little Wild) as Domino 1, Jacqueline Obradors (Bosch, NYPD Blue) as La Dama, and Ron Yuan (Mortal Kombat 11) as Doctor Tzin.

Special Features: