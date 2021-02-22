Cecil B. DeMille’s The Ten Commandments is coming to 4K UHD Blu-ray

Cecil B. DeMille’s epic The Ten Commandments is getting a 4K UHD Blu-ray release on March 29th via Paramount Home Entertainment.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

Widely recognised as a true cinematic masterpiece, the film stars Charlton Heston, and Yul Brynner and presents the story of Moses in all of its stunning glory.

The Ten Commandments was nominated for seven Oscars, winning the special effects gong in recognition of its revolutionary visuals, and is famed for its memorable music score and all-star cast which also includes Anne Baxter and a “who’s who” of legendary screen talent.

Extras include:

Commentary by Katherine Orrison, Author of “Written in Stone:Making Cecil B.DeMille’s Epic, The Ten Commandments”

Newsreel: The Ten Commandments Premiere in New York

Theatrical Trailers: 1956 “Making of” Trailer/1966 Trailer/1989 Trailer

*As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.