Celebrity line up revealed for Channel 4’s Can I Improve My Memory?

Image: Avalon

Channel 4 has revealed the celebrities joining host Sandi Toksvig for the brand-new series of Can I Improve My Memory? which is set to air this Summer.

Strictly Come Dancing legend Len Goodman, boxing heavyweight Chris Eubank, TV presenter Anna Richardson, EastEnders actor Nina Wadia, ex beautician and Love Island Winner Amber Gill will enter one of the trickiest competitions on TV designed to improve their memories.

Coached by real masters of memory who share the secrets of their success and change the way the celebrity contestants think, they’ll be given just one week (each episode) to memorise hundreds of niche facts and master mind-bending techniques before being put on the spot in rigorous quiz conditions by Toksvig at Memory HQ.

Across four knockout episodes, the challenges will get tougher and the group will be whittled down to just one celebrity being crowned Memory Champion by Sandi.

Can I Improve My Memory? is produced by Avalon for Channel 4.