Channel 4 books aboard new festive rail journey

Following the success of last year’s Alpine Train at Christmas, which reached an aggregated audience of 3.03 million, Channel 4 is inviting audiences to join it for another iconic rail journey.

Voiced by Hugh Bonneville, Nordic Train at Christmas will take viewers aboard the Bergen Oslo railway as it travels from from the photogenic city of Bergen through spectacular Nordic landscapes before ending in the stunning capital of Oslo.

The special is being produced for Channel 4 by Salford-based indie King of Sunshine Productions with WPP Media’s Motion Entertainment.

Channel 4’s Jasper Hone said: “We’re delighted to be working with King of Sunshine again following the success of ‘Alpine Train at Christmas’ last year. We’re excited for viewers to see the captivating landscape that lies between Norway’s two largest cities, and the amazing towns and places you can stop along the way.”

Sohail Shah, MD at King of Sunshine Productions, added: “The world-famous Bergen Line covers miles of stunning landscapes from Bergen to Oslo. We are thrilled to once again give Channel 4 viewers a behind the scenes Christmas treat, this time with a truly Nordic flavour.”

Deep Sehgal, Executive Producer for WPP Media’s Motion Entertainment commented: “It’s a genuine pleasure to board the Bergen Line for another magical armchair journey with the outstanding team at King of Sunshine.”