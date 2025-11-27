BBC secures LaLiga clip rights

BBC Sport has secured a multi-year deal to show LaLiga clips on its website, app and social channels with immediate effect and is promising to bring fans the “best moments” from every round of the league.

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport, said: “Following last month’s announcement of our deal with the Bundesliga, we’re thrilled to now bring LaLiga clips to BBC Sport’s digital platforms.

“These additions strengthen our already extensive global football offering and allow us to showcase the stories, rivalries and standout talent from across Europe.

“As we look ahead to World Cup 2026, this puts us in a fantastic position to bring fans closer to the players and moments that matter – all in one place.”

Keegan Pierce, LaLiga’s Director of International Relations, added: Partnering with such a trusted media brand helps us bring the artistry and spectacle of Spanish football to passionate audiences here in the birthplace of our sport.

“This collaboration marks yet another step in LaLiga’s strategy to deliver the very best moments from our clubs and players, week in, week out, via leading platforms around the world.”