Channel 4 boards the Bernina Express for festive journey

This Christmas Channel 4 is to treat viewers to a ride on the Bernina Express, one of the world’s most picturesque train experiences.

An Alpine Train at Christmas, a one-off special voiced by Hugh Bonneville, joins the train as it travels from Chur, Switzerland’s oldest town, through some of the most spectacular Alpine landscapes, ending in the beautiful town of Tirano in Italy.

En route, viewers will meet some of the people who live and work with the mountains of the Alps as their backdrop.

The special was commissioned by Channel 4’s Jasper Hone, Commissioning Executive, Lifestyle, and Jo Street, Head of Lifestyle, and made by King of Sunshine Productions with GroupM Motion Entertainment.

Hone said: “It’s a bucket list railway ride for many, so we’re delighted to share with viewers access to see how this scenic Alpine train ride prepares for the Christmas holiday season. One of many festive highlights to indulge in this December on Channel 4.”

Sohail Shah, King of Sunshine Productions MD, added: “The Bernina Express covers one of the most beautiful train routes in the world, and this behind-the-scenes look will be an absolute Christmas treat for Channel 4 viewers.”

Deep Sehgal, Executive Producer for GroupM Motion Entertainment, said: “This promises to be a really atmospheric and magical journey, and exactly what you want at Christmas. It’s an absolute pleasure to be aboard!”