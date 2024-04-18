BBC Nordic grows ratings by 86% 

BBC Studios has published new viewing data showing its BBC Nordic channel, which launched on April 17th 2023, grew its ratings by 86% over the past 6 months and now holds a 1% audience share.

The channel replaced BBC BRIT and BBC Earth and offers a schedule which includes top-tier nature documentaries such as Planet Earth III and entertainment content including Pointless, World’s Most Scenic Railway Journeys, The Great British Bake Off, Antiques Roadshow, and QI.

It’s available to Norwegian, Swedish, Danish, Finnish and Icelandic viewers through local TV providers alongside on-demand service BBC Nordic+ which allows viewers “to delve deeper into the BBC shows they enjoy from the linear channel and discover new favourites”.

Chief Commercial Officer at BBC Studios, Arran Tindall, said: “When we launched BBC Nordic and BBC Nordic+ last year our goal was to broaden our content offering and give more audiences across the Nordics access to the very best BBC shows anytime.

“The rapid growth we have seen since October correlates with our new programming strategy and is a testament to the high-quality, broad content we have on offer. From the BBC’s breath-taking natural history landmarks to the very best British entertainment, there’s something for everyone to enjoy anytime.

“With impressive growth and an audience share of 1% in the past 6 months, I’m confident in the future and can’t wait to see what the next year will bring.”