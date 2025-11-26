Free League confirms Black Friday 2025 savings

Free League will be offering big savings on some of its most popular titles as part of this year’s Black Friday sale.
Running from November 28 to December 1 on the publisher’s online store, the sale will offer savings of up to 40% off core books and starter sets including:
- The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying
- The One Ring
- Blade Runner The Roleplaying Game
- The Walking Dead Universe Roleplaying Game
- Invincible – The Roleplaying Game.
The firm will also be offering discounts of up to 80% on selected items.