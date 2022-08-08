Channel 4 confirms second series of Rescue: Extreme Medics

Channel 4 has commissioned a second four-part series of Rescue: Extreme Medics. Produced by Firecrest Films, the show follows the work of the clinicians and expert call handlers who respond to those needing life-saving medical care when they’re struck low in Scotland’s wild and inhospitable landscapes.

With multiple access-points across Scotland, this series will show the minute-by-minute decisions that are made as medics and paramedics battle to save lives, revealing the unique challenges they face on a daily basis.

Where possible the series will follow from the initial 999 call through to the moment the patient leaves the hospital to return to their life at home.

Firecrest Creative Director Iain Scollay said: “We’re delighted to be returning with more Rescue: Extreme Medics.

“It’s one thing if you have a medical emergency when your minutes from an inner city emergency room, but when you set these stories against Scotland’s epic Highland landscape it feels like a genuinely fresh take.”

Will Rowson, Commissioning Editor, said: “I’m delighted that Rescue is returning.

“Firecrest has forged a very strong relationship with the extraordinary Scottish Trauma Network and the result is a blue-light medical show like no other. It’s a distinctive, dramatic offering capturing stories from right across the nation.”