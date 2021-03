Lee Mack and Ghosts star Charlotte Ritchie are among the celebrities joining Greg Davies and Alex Horne when the next series of Taskmaster returns to Channel 4 this month.

Competing against them will be acclaimed stand-up Jamali Maddix, Man Down’s Mike Wozniak and BAFTA-nominated actor and comedian Sarah Kendall .

Taskmaster returns at 9pm Thursday March 18th.