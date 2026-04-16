Channel 4 sets airdate for Cruising to the Ends of the Earth

Channel 4 has confirmed that Cruising to the Ends of the Earth, its new eight-part series with takes viewers on cruises around the world, will air from April 26th.

Produced by Crackit TV – part of STV Studios – the series follows three wildly different voyages on Princess Cruises ships travelling to the frozen frontiers of Alaska, the volcanic heart of the Mediterranean, and the vibrant coastlines of Japan and South Korea.

Narrated by actor Greg Wise (The Crown, The Buccaneers), the series will also give audiences a behind-the-scenes look at how the ships’ crew members ensure every journey lives up to its “trip of a lifetime” promise.

The series will be available to stream or watch on Channel 4 from Sunday 26 April at 8pm.



