TV makers can now monetise viewing on Freely TVs

Hisense is set to launch a new selection of FAST channels on its TV models which support Freely, the internet TV service owned by the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and 5.

The TV maker will be the first to make use of a new ‘Spotlight Channels’ feature which enables the service’s operating system partners to add up to 11 of their own channels to the TV’s Electronic Programme Guide and monetise viewing on the sets.

Hisense’s selection will be delivered by V, the company behind the VIDAA OS smart TV which powers its TVs, with the exact line-up set to be confirmed later this year.

Freely describes the new feature as “an exciting new opportunity to drive discovery, viewing and advertising revenues from free-to-air streaming channels,” adding that it “creates a new, integrated way to monetise viewing through advertising and channel promotion.”

Deep Halder, Chief Commercial Officer at Everyone TV – a company jointly owned by the Freely backers – said: “As Freely continues to scale, we are focused on building a platform that delivers long-term value across the whole ecosystem.

“Enabling CTV OS partner participation in defined parts of the TV guide allows us to deliver unprecedented value to our CTV OS partners in new ways, while staying true to our commitment to UK audiences to ensure free, trusted TV remains easy to discover in the streaming age.

“As our first partner at Freely’s launch two years ago, it feels fitting that V is leading the way as our Spotlight Channels launch partner, with their new channels featuring prominently within the TV Guide.”

Guy Edri, Co-Founder and CEO, V, said: “The UK is a strategically important market for V, and Freely represents exactly the kind of forward-thinking platform we want to partner with.

“Spotlight Channels allow us to bring more free, high-quality streaming content directly to viewers through the Freely TV Guide – reinforcing our belief that great television should be accessible to everyone.

“V is committed to creating more value for audiences and partners alike, and this is a natural next step in that journey.”