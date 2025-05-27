Channel 4 to air new Supercruisers docuseries

Channel 4 is to follow the passengers and crew of two luxury cruise ships as they journey around the Caribbean, South America, North Africa and the Canary Islands.

Airing later this summer, Secrets of Supercruisers is an eight part series from Crackit TV which takes viewers aboard the Holland America Line’s 2668-guest MS Rotterdam and 2666-guest MS Nieuw Statendam to show what it takes to operate a passenger vessel around the clock.

Audiences will also share the onshore excursions that passengers enjoy whenever they disembark, including rum tasting in the Dominican Republic, horse riding in the Bahamas, and toboggan rides in Madeira.

The series airs later this summer and will also be available to stream on the Channel 4 app.

Channel 4 Commissioning Editor, Deborah Dunnett, said: “Crackit TV have brilliantly captured the life and activities on board a supercruiser.

“The series will take viewers on a journey to some of the world’s most beautiful places but also giving them insight into all the hard work it takes to deliver the holiday of a lifetime to thousands of guests.”

Elaine Hackett, Crackit TV CEO, added: “If you think you know cruising, then prepare to be dazzled by the next-level experiences these sensational supercruises have to offer.

“Their luxury and elegance must be seen to be believed, and we’re excited to pull back the curtain on the relentless work and commitment that goes into making these voyages sail smoothly.

“This multi-faceted, aspirational series is the definition of escapism – and viewers won’t even need a passport to experience the journey for themselves.”

Karen Farndell, Holland America Line’s UK director of sales and marketing, said: “It was a privilege to host the film crew across three voyages, as we sailed to several of our most eye-catching destinations.

“We can’t wait for viewers to see everything our holidays at sea offer, both on and off our stunning ships.

“It was particularly timely for the cameras to capture our first season departing from the UK in a decade, as cruising further opens up to British passengers from their doorstep.”