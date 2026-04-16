BBC orders two more series of Father Brown

Image: BBC Studios

Father Brown has been renewed for two further series, the first of which is currently filming and will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer early next year.

Mark Williams returns as sleuthing clergyman alongside Tom Chambers as Inspector Sullivan, Claudie Blakley as Mrs Isabel Sullivan and John Burton as Sergeant Goodfellow.

They’re joined by fan-favourites Nancy Carroll as Lady Felicia, Lex Shrapnel as Father Lazarus, Roger May as Bishop Fox and Kieran Hodgson as Father Lindsey and Rita Flint who joins the series as Father Brown’s new no housekeeper.

Confirmed guest stars for the series include Bill Bailey and Robin of Sherwood and Casualty star Clive Mantle.

Series 14 sees Father Brown and the team in the thick of murder and mystery yet again in 1955 Kembleford, solving cases involving magicians and meals on wheels, avant-garde artists and deadly spiders on the loose.

Made by BBC Studios, the broadcaster’s commercial arm, the series also airs in a host of international markets including US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Helen Munson, Commissioning Editor at the BBC said: “With top notch writing, fabulous cast and the beautiful Cotswold as the backdrop it’s no wonder that Father Brown continues to be a firm favourite with the audiences all over the world.”