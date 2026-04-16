Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Iain De Caestecker to lead new BBC sci-fi thriller

A new six-part sci-fi thriller starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Iain De Caestecker and Stuart Martin is heading to BBC One, BBC Scotland and iPlayer.

Sutherland has been written and created by James Smythe and is being made by ITV Studios’ World Productions Scotland.

Mirren (Mbatha-Raw) works at Paravel Space Hub as flight director for the UK’s first crewed mission to the stars. Everything is going to plan when, just hours after launch, a series of unexplained events engulf Sutherland in mystery and risks destroying everything Mirren’s been striving for.

As a decades-old conspiracy begins to resurface, local detective Logan (Martin) is unexpectedly pulled back into Mirren’s orbit. When Logan’s investigation and Mirren’s mission threaten to unravel, the pair join forces to make an extraordinary discovery that will change their lives forever.

Smythe said: “Sutherland is at heart a love story, a story of loss, a story of discovery – and a story that speaks to our collective desire to understand more about both what’s far above us, and what’s right at our feet.

“To be making a show for the BBC is a lifelong dream. To be doing it with the amazing team at World Productions, with this unfathomably good cast and our wonderful directors, is incredible to me. I can’t wait for audiences to see what we’ve come up with.”

Jake Lushington, executive producer for World Productions, added: “World Productions are delighted to be bringing James’ resonant and provocative story of love, loss and life in Space and the far north of Scotland to the BBC.

“At a time when many question the expense and need for space travel, and with so many problems on our own planet, Sutherland asks the timely question: are the answers out there or have they been right here all along?”

Gaynor Holmes, Commissioning Editor for the BBC, said: “Sutherland is a show like no other and we’re so excited to bring James Smythe’s thrilling vision of Space and the Scottish Highlands to BBC.

“We can’t wait for everyone to get to know Mirren, Logan & Callum, played by the brilliant Gugu, Stuart and Iain, as their story leads them in unexpected directions that will captivate BBC viewers.”