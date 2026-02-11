Which UK apps can I watch on Fire TV?

Amazon’s Fire TV streaming devices offer a simple and affordable way to turn your existing TV into a Smart TV or to bring the latest apps to an older Smart TV which is no longer getting updates.

The devices also include Amazon’s Alexa smart assistant which can find shows and films to watch, open apps and control playback, plus control compatible smart devices such as lightbulbs via voice control.

The range includes multiple models of streaming sticks which sit out of sight behind your TV and require you to speak into the remote control to access Alexa, plus a flagship Cube model with built-in microphones and integrated speaker so you can access Alexa hands-free.

Popular Video Apps on Fire TV Sticks

And the good news is the popular devices support major UK and international streaming apps and services including:

Some of the above also support the Fire TV’s live channel guide, allowing you to easy navigate through popular channels such as BBC, ITV and Channel 5 without having to open each app.

Music and podcasts on a Fire TV Stick

Fire TV stick users also have access to a wide choice music, podcasts and radio apps from major services including:

Amazon Music

BBC Sounds

Capital FM

FM

Classic FM

Heart

Met Opera on Demand

Podcast

Radioplayer

Smooth

Spotify

TuneIn Radio

Gaming on a Fire TV stick

And a Fire TV stick can also be used to play games – the app store has a host of fun titles you can download plus the range also supports Amazon Luna, the retailer’s cloud-based gaming service which brings major titles to your TV without the need for a console.

Prime members can play a selection of regularly updated games at no extra cost and there are also additional optional subscription services available.

Selected models can also be used to play Xbox games via Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass app.

Some apps may not be supported on every model of Fire TV stick but Amazon’s App Store will show you what’s available for your chosen device.

The full 2026 line-up of Fire TV devices are:

