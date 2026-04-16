Bergerac series 2 now streaming on U

The entire series two boxset of the rebooted Bergerac is now available on U, the BBC’s advert funded streaming service, with episodes also being aired weekly on its U&Drama channel.

Both outlets are part of the BBC’s portfolio of UK advert and subscription funded channels which also includes U&Gold and U&Dave.

Damien Molony returns in the title role for a new six part story which sees Bergerac investigating a murder at a wedding reception.

He’s joined by fellow returning cast members Zoë Wanamaker as Charlie Hungerford and Robert Gilbert as Barney Crozier plus series newcomers Adrian Edmondson and Lesley Sharp.

The first series drew an average audience of 2.4m and was U&Drama’s highest rating programme ever.

Writer Toby Whithouse oversees the show which is based on the classic 80s series created by Robert Banks Stewart and produced by Banijay UK’s BlackLight TV in collaboration with Jersey-based Westward Studios with support from Visit Jersey.