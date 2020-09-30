Channel 4 reveals airdate for Taskmaster series 10

Channel 4 has confirmed that the latest series of Taskmaster will debut on Thursday 15th October.

Produced by Avalon, the BAFTA winning series sees Greg Davies and sidekick Alex Horne mark five top comedians as they tackle perplexing and extraordinary challenges.

The series originally aired on UKTV’s Dave, where it drew audiences of up to 1.8m, but earlier this year it was announced to be moving to Channel 4 from its upcoming 10th series.

All previous series will also be available on All4, Channel 4’s catch-up and on-demand service.

Hoping to be crowned champion this series are: BAFTA winning actress and writer Daisy May Cooper (This Country, BBC Three), acclaimed comedian, writer and director Johnny Vegas (Benidorm, ITV), BAFTA winning actress Katherine Parkinson (IT Crowd, Channel 4), comedian and actor Mawaan Rizwan (Live At The Apollo, BBC Two), and comedian, multi-award-winning podcaster and writer Richard Herring (RHLSTP).