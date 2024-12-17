Channel 4 secures new Simpsons broadcast and streaming deal

Channel 4 has secured a new deal The Simpsons which will see the long-running animated series air on E4 before streaming on its catch-up service as a season boxset.

Under the deal, season 32 will begin airing on E4 beginning in January 2025. Later in the year the channel will also bring viewers season 36 following its premiere on Disney+ in the spring.

New seasons will also be available as a boxset on Channel 4’s streaming platform for a limited time after they’ve aired on E4. A selection of library episodes will also be available to stream.

Polly Scates, Head of Acquisitions, at Channel 4 said: “The Simpsons and Channel 4 have a historic relationship, and I’m delighted that we will continue to bring this much loved and iconic series to our audience.

“In an evolving market, collaboration has never felt more important, and it’s been a pleasure working with Disney Entertainment to bring the latest seasons to UK viewers, who can now watch the show on E4 and C4 Streaming once it has aired on Disney +.”

Dayna Donaldson, VP, Content Sales (UK & Nordics) at The Walt Disney Company, added: “The Simpsons stands the test of time, and they continue to be one of the most beloved and well-known families in the world.

“We are delighted that Channel 4, along with Disney +, will be bringing these larger-than-life characters and the comedy of Springfield to UK audiences, introducing the series to the next generation and new audiences for years to come.”