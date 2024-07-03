Pernod Ricard to sponsor E4’s evening schedule

Channel 4 Sales, the broadcaster’s advertising arm, has secured a sponsorship deal with Pernod Ricard UK which will see four of its wine brands promoted during the evening schedule.

The campaign will feature brands Castillo De Ibiza, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Greasy Fingers and will air on the E4 linear channel and Channel 4 streaming app.

Rupinder Downie, Content Solutions Leader at Channel 4, said: “With over 30 million registered users on Channel 4 streaming as well as those tuning into our broadcast channels this partnership highlights the opportunities we can offer brands worldwide.

“We are delighted to raise a glass with our colleagues at Pernod Ricard UK and help them reach millions of British viewers with their new products. Cheers to that!”

Lucy Bearman, Wine and Champagne Portfolio Director at Pernod Ricard UK, added: “This partnership is extremely exciting for us as it places our brands in the heart of the home, where we know our consumers enjoy spending time with family friends, sharing a bottle of wine in front of the TV.

“The year-long deal was a strategic decision to ensure longevity and frequency of message, and Channel 4’s ethos to create rich, diverse content pairs perfectly with our portfolio of both household brands, such as Campo Viejo and Brancott Estate, as well as our new disruptive wines Castillo de Ibiza and Greasy Fingers.”