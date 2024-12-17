BBC and ITV to share 2026 and 2030 World Cup coverage

ITV and the BBC will share live coverage of the 2026 and 2030 World Cups, with each offering both broadcast and streamed access to matches.

As in previous shared sports deals, the broadcasters will split matches between them during the competitions while both offering live coverage of the finals.

ITV will deliver free-to-air coverage of live fixtures across ITV1, ITV4 and ITVX, plus highlights and exclusive content on ITV Sport social accounts.

The BBC’s coverage will include live TV coverage and highlights across its TV channels and iPlayer, plus live audio commentary will on BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra.

Mattias Grafstrom, FIFA Secretary General, said: “The expanded FIFA World Cup is set to be an unforgettable event for football fans everywhere in 2026 and 2030.

“We are delighted to be able to extend our partnership with the BBC and ITV for the next two editions of the tournament, as they will provide strong platforms in the UK to reach the widest audience possible and optimise the viewing experience.”

Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport, commented: “We are looking forward to bringing these two tournaments free-to-air across ITV and ITVX.

“The World Cup always delivers some of the most memorable, historic and exciting moments in the sporting calendar and we are pleased to display the finest footballing action to the widest possible audience.”

Alex Kay-Jelski, BBC Director of Sport, added: “Securing these iconic tournaments means BBC Sport is once again bringing people together for the biggest sporting moments.

“The World Cup is magical, something the whole planet stops to experience, and we can’t wait to show it to audiences across all platforms.”