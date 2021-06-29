The Walking Dead move to Disney+ this week

Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier, Lauren Cohan as Maggie Greene, Christian Serratos as Rosita Espinosa, Cassady McClincy as Lydia – The Walking Dead Season 11. Photo Credit: Josh Stringer/AMC

The Walking Dead arrive on Disney+ this week, with the first ten seasons available to watch from Friday 2nd July ahead of the final ever season arriving exclusively on the service later this summer.

The hit zombie drama is moving to the streaming service following the closure of the Fox channel from the end of this month. The move means Sky, Virgin Media and Now viewers will need a Disney+ subscription to see how the series ends.

Season 11 will be available from August 23rd, with new episodes added weekly.

Disney+ is available on mobile devices, various smart TVs, Amazon’s Fire TV sticks, Sky Q, Apple TV boxes, plus Roku TVs and devices.