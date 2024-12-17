Karate Kid: Legends gets official trailer

(L-R) Jackie Chan, Ben Wang and Ralph Macchio in Columbia Pictures KARATE KID: LEGENDS

Karate Kid: Legends, the all-new chapter in the iconic martial arts franchise, has its first full trailer.

Set for release next year, the movie sees Ralph Macchio reprise his role of Daniel LaRusso from the original 80s trilogy alongside Jackie Chan who starred in 2010 reboot.

They’re joined in the film by Ben Wang, Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, Ming-Na Wen.

Synopsis:

In Karate Kid: Legends, after a family tragedy, kung fu prodigy Li Fong (Ben Wang) is uprooted from his home in Beijing and forced to move to New York City with his mother. Li struggles to let go of his past as he tries to fit in with his new classmates, and although he doesn’t want to fight, trouble seems to find him everywhere.

When a new friend needs his help, Li enters a karate competition – but his skills alone aren’t enough. Li’s kung fu teacher Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) enlists original Karate Kid Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) for help, and Li learns a new way to fight, merging their two styles into one for the ultimate martial arts showdown.

Macchio previously returned to the part of Daniel in Cobra Kai, a television follow-up to the movies in which he stars alongside William Zabka who played foe Johnny Lawrence in the original 1984 instalment.

The film is directed by Jonathan Entwistle and written by Rob Lieber and will be released in cinemas by Sony on 30th May 2025.