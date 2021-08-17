Channel 4 to bring viewers 1,300 hours of Paralympics coverage

Channel 4 has promised to bring audiences 1,300 hours of Paralympics coverage, including over 300 hours on Channel 4 and More 4 and more than 1,000 hours on 16 live streams available on a dedicated Paralympics web page.

In addition, All 4 will carry “the best TV coverage from Channel 4 and More 4” plus entertainment and opinion from the broadcaster’s presenting team.

All Channel 4 and More 4 coverage will offer subtitles, as well at least 500 hours of streamed content.

Coverage will be based in Tokyo and at Channel 4’s National Headquarters in Leeds where a studio audience “will create the atmosphere that is missing from the venues.”

Schedule: 24 August – 05 September

1100-1510 (24 August) Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Opening ceremony – live from Tokyo, presented by Ade Adepitan, Baroness Grey-Thompson

(24 August) Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Opening ceremony – live from Tokyo, presented by Ade Adepitan, Baroness Grey-Thompson 0730-0900 Paralympics Breakfast – live from Leeds, hosted by Arthur Williams and Steph McGovern

– live from Leeds, hosted by Arthur Williams and Steph McGovern 0900-1410 Live sport – presented from Leeds with Clare Balding and from Tokyo with Vick Hope (cycling), Sophie Morgan (swimming) and Lee Mackenzie (athletics)

– presented from Leeds with Clare Balding and from Tokyo with Vick Hope (cycling), Sophie Morgan (swimming) and Lee Mackenzie (athletics) 0700-1400 Team sports – live on More 4, hosted by JJ Chalmers and Ed Jackson in Tokyo

– live on More 4, hosted by JJ Chalmers and Ed Jackson in Tokyo 1700-1800 Tokyo Today – highlights show presented from Tokyo, hosted by Ade Adepitan

– highlights show presented from Tokyo, hosted by Ade Adepitan 1930-2000 Gold Rush – presented from Leeds, hosted by Clare Balding

– presented from Leeds, hosted by Clare Balding 2200-2300 The Last Leg – live from London, hosted by Adam Hills, Alex Brooker and Josh Widdicombe, with Rosie Jones in Tokyo

– live from London, hosted by Adam Hills, Alex Brooker and Josh Widdicombe, with Rosie Jones in Tokyo 0000-0700 Overnight live sport – presented from Tokyo

– presented from Tokyo 1100-1500 (05 September) Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Closing Ceremony – live from Tokyo, presented by Ade Adepitan, Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson

All times are UK time. Tokyo is +8 hours.