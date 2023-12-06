Channel 4 to launch new Married at First Sight streaming channel

Channel 4 is launching a new streaming channel dedicated to Married at First Sight, with fans able to enjoy back-to-back episodes from Series 6 to 8 around the clock.

The new MAFS Live channel will debut in the Channel 4 catch-up and streaming app and via its website on December 7th and will be the broadcaster’s first Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) channel in the UK.

It will be available for a two-month period and will help Channel 4 gauge viewer appetite for the FAST format.

Alex Wall, Channel 4’s Head of Streaming Editorial, said: “FAST is swiftly becoming a popular feature with viewers across the globe and we’re excited to bring MAFS fans a new way to enjoy non-stop hours of their favourite show.”