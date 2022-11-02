Channel 4 to overhaul All 4 and channel portfolio branding

Channel has announced plans to bring all its channels and services under a single brand to “help audiences better navigate the abundance of choice” available to them.

The All 4 app is to be renamed Channel 4, making the broadcaster the first in the UK to use the same brand for both its flagship channel and catch-up service. In addition, the broadcaster’s entire channel portfolio will also align with the Channel 4 brand.

Bosses say the move reflects the fact that “audiences increasingly no longer distinguish between digital and linear content.”

Zaid Al-Qassab, Chief Marketing Officer, said: “As Channel 4 turns 40, we’re responding to the challenge of an increasingly crowded content market by using our most powerful asset, the Channel 4 brand.

“The creation of a singular brand vision will better serve our viewers and help futureproof the channel to make sure we’re able to continue to take creative risks for the next 40 years.”

New idents have been commissioned as part of the transformation which will roll out from next spring.