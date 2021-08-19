Channel 4 to share streaming data with producers

Channel 4 is to start sharing streaming data from its All 4 catch-up service with production companies, providing them with valuable data on how their programmes perform.

Producers will receive a monthly report detailing consolidated volume of viewing, percentage share of audience of the original transmission on Channel 4’s linear channels, the number of streams on All 4 and performance of their shows against Channel 4 benchmarks.

Channel says it’s the first UK broadcaster to provide this information.

Emma Hardy, Director of Commissioning Operations said: “Indies have told us they want to better understand what makes great content for streaming as viewers increasingly watch shows on demand.

“Sharing this valuable insight with our suppliers not only strengthens their business but also improves programmes for viewers.”