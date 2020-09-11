Channel 4 to show three matches from Autumn Nations Cup

Channel 4 has struck a deal with Amazon Prime Video to show three live matches from the Autumn Nations Cup, plus highlights from all rounds of the tournament.

The deal allows fans to enjoy a selection of the action free of charge, while the rest of the tournament will be exclusive to Prime Members.

The competition opens on Friday, 13th November, when Ireland take on Wales at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin live on Channel 4.

The cup competition will be held over four weeks and features all Six Nations teams – England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales – who will be joined by Georgia and Fiji.

Channel 4’s Head of Sport Pete Andrews said: “We’re delighted to have teamed up with Amazon to bring rugby fans this fantastic tournament.

“It’s thrilling to be offering first class live international rugby on Channel 4 and it’s great to be launching the tournament live on a Friday night with Ireland v Wales.

“The England Ireland match-up the following week is a mouth-watering prospect live on Channel 4.

As well as live coverage of Ireland vs Wales (13.11.20) and England vs Ireland (21.11.20), Ireland’s game against Georgia (29.11.20) will also be live on Channel 4.