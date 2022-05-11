Channel 4 to stream popular shows on YouTube

Channel 4 is bringing “hundreds of hours” of programming to YouTube, including episodes of 8 Out Of 10 Cats, SAS: Who Dares Wins, Location, Location, Location and Devon & Cornwall.

Episodes will be available 30 days after they air on Channel 4 and E4, with content starting to roll-out from this month.

The partnership with YouTube will allow the broadcaster to sell its own advertising around these shows, reducing its reliance on broadcast advertising, and forms part of the five-year Future4 strategy to accelerate digital growth and secure new revenue streams.

Alex Mahon, Chief Executive of Channel 4 said: “Innovative strategic partnerships are Channel 4’s speciality, and this new relationship with YouTube is another which will ensure we continue to keep growing our reach with young audiences and build on our unrivalled digital success.

“Together with YouTube we have created a powerful consumer channel full of our brilliant Channel 4 content. This will engage even more viewers through the enhanced reach and digital scale of YouTube, combined with the dynamism of the Channel 4 brand.”

Ben McOwen Wilson, Managing Director YouTube, UK and Ireland, added: “I’m proud to welcome Channel 4’s creative, thought-provoking long form content on to the YouTube platform.

“As an open platform, YouTube is where UK audiences of all ages and backgrounds come to watch what they want to watch, when they want to watch it.

“It is fantastic to drive innovative partnerships such as this, to enable leading broadcasters to contribute to the diversity of content on the platform of choice for young viewers.”