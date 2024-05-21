Channel 4 to stream up to 18 concurrent Paralympic events via YouTube

Channel 4 has revealed that, in addition to its broadcast and app, every moment of its Paris 2024 Paralympic Games coverage will be available via its dedicated sports YouTube channel.

The YouTube channel will offer up to 18 concurrent streams and more than 1300 hours of coverage from all the events being made available for live coverage by the Games’ organisers.

Full details of Channel 4’s coverage – including presenters, programming and viewing functionality – will be announced in the coming months.

Matt Risley, managing director, 4Studio, said: “We are thrilled to be offering the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games for the first time through this partnership. Channel 4 has a proud record of raising the profile of the Paralympic Games and making top quality sport available to all, for free.

“This summer, our YouTube partnership will make the Paralympics Games the most social yet in the UK. We will continue to seek innovative partnerships to keep growing our reach with young audiences and build on our unrivalled digital success.”

Pete Andrews, Channel 4’s Head of Sport, said: “We’re thrilled to have teamed up with YouTube so audiences will have more ways to watch the Paralympians when they take centre stage at Paris.

“We know how popular YouTube is with the younger audience and it’s this sort of partnership and innovation that will help promote the Paralympics to people of all ages all across the UK.”

Neil Price, Head of Film and TV Content Partnerships, YouTube, said: “We’re thrilled to join forces with Channel 4, expanding the reach of one of the world’s most inspiring sporting events.

“Channel 4 has been a trailblazer for the Paralympics in the UK, and we are honoured to support their ongoing commitment by live streaming more than 1,300 hours of Paralympic action.

“We look forward to an incredible summer of sport for Team GB, and to bringing the action to fans everywhere through YouTube.”