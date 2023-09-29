Channel 4’s catch-up app returns to Freesat

Channel 4’s catch-up app is finally returning to Freesat more than five years after the broadcaster pulled it and its High Definition channel from the platform in a row over carriage fees.

In 2018 the broadcaster accused Freesat, at that time owned by the BBC and ITV, of trying to impose “a very significant cost increase” which it said would reduce funding for programmes.

Freesat has since been merged with the company behind the Freeview platform, making Channel 4 a shareholder in the business.

In December 2021, just months after the merger completed, the HD version of Channel 4 rejoined the platform as did the broadcaster’s music channels.

The Channel 4 app will be available on the Freesat 4K TV box alongside the iPlayer, ITVX, My5, and the BBC owned UKTV Play app.

Emily Doyle, Content Partnership Manager at Freesat, commented: “We are constantly striving to bring our customers the very best content and being able to relaunch the Channel 4 app is a significant milestone in that mission.

“This marks the final piece in the puzzle of re-introducing the full Channel 4 offering to Freesat, after relaunching Channel 4 HD and its suite of music channels over the last two years.”

Karla Berry, Distribution and Platform Partnerships Leader, Channel 4 added: “Ensuring Channel 4 content is available to audiences where they want it, when they want it is absolutely crucial, so we’re delighted to see the Channel 4 app on Freesat’s 4K TV Box.

“Viewers will be able to enjoy thousands of hours of brilliant content including The Great British Bake Off, Married At First Sight and a wealth of documentaries, dramas and fantastic movies.”