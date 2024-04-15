Channel 5 reveals new Mysteries of the Pyramids series with Dara Ó Briain

Dara Ó Briain is to present a new two-part Channel 5 series in which he, archaeologist Raksha Dave and Egyptologist Dr Chris Naunton explore the most compelling questions surrounding the pyramids.

Among the questions addressed in The Mysteries of the Pyramids, which is being made by Wildflame Productions, are: ‘How were they built using massive chunks of stone, so heavy that even today a modern crane would struggle?’ or ‘What were the Egyptian pyramid’s true function?’; ‘If, as Egyptologists suggest, they’re tombs, why has no-one ever discovered a Pharaoh in any of them?’

The trio will also explore more far-fetched theories surrounding the pyramids, including: ‘Was one a giant power station?’ lWere they built for, or even by, aliens?’ And ‘Why did the Ancient Egyptians start building them and then stop?’.

Debunking the many myths that encompass them, this definitive series will uncover the fascinating archaeological, historical, and scientific findings which tell the story of the Pyramids – revealing the secrets of these mega structures –- and will share eye-opening facts that will both surprise and captivate the audience.

Ó Briain said: “What a joy to explore these great monuments to human ingenuity and effort; to sort out the amazing facts from the many, frankly, ridiculous fictions that surround them; but mainly to live out all my Indiana Jones fantasies, scrambling in sandy tunnels in search of treasure, just without all the Nazis or the snakes.”

Denise Seneviratne, Channel 5’s Commissioning Editor of Non-Scripted UK Originals, commented: “To this day The Pyramids hold so much mystery – I’ve always had a bit of an obsession with them. I think Dara Ó Briain will bring his unique blend of genuine curiosity and wit to this series and I’m delighted to be working with Wildflame to bring it to life.”

Wildflame Productions CEO, Paul Islwyn Thomas, added: “Wildflame has a huge amount of experience in presenting history in different ways for different audiences. We are incredibly excited to be working with Dara on this project, who brings such a fresh take on the amazing story of the pyramids to Channel 5.”