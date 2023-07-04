Channel 5 to explore Norfolk and Suffolk in new six-part series 

A new six-part series exploring the people and sights of Norfolk and Suffolk is headed to Channel 5.

Produced by BriteSpark East and narrated by Bill Nighy, Norfolk & Suffolk will showcase the counties known as the breadbasket of Britain, exploring the famous wild coastlines, deep and green forests and rich heritage dating back over hundreds of years.

The series will also meet the locals living and working across the region – including those harvesting the rich arable farmland, traditional town traders and those catering for an influx of sun-worshipping tourists.

Kate Ansell, Channel 5 and Paramount+ Commissioning Editor, said: “The beautiful landscape of the Norfolk and Suffolk region makes this series a real feast for the eyes.

“Exploring these beautiful counties through the people who know them best, locals with fascinating stories to tell, the series sets to uncover the hidden treasures found across the length and breadth of this south-eastern part of the UK.”

BriteSpark East MD Tom Porter said: “This entertaining and escapist series charts everyday life in one of the UK’s most under-explored counties, meeting a diverse range of local characters, uncovering the region’s secrets and discovering the county’s ancient landmarks and hidden gems.

“Set against the glorious backdrop of natural farmland, wild coastlines and world-renowned beaches, the series promises a visually stunning treat for viewers.”