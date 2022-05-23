Channel 5 to revive Challenge Anneka

Channel 5 is reviving Anneka Rice’s Challenge Anneka 30 years after the show’s original run ended.

Coming later this year to Channel 5, the 4 episode revival is being produced by Twofour and Krempelwood and sees Anneka and a team of volunteers pulling up at secret locations to meet the individuals at the heart of the challenge and be briefed on the task at hand.

With a mountain to climb, her trusty mobile, buggy, lorry and Dave the Soundman in tow – Anneka will be calling in big favours from big brands, big names and big groups of volunteers all keen to lend a hand.

Anneka Rice said: “I can’t believe this is actually happening. The last few years have shown us all the power of community and how it’s good to be part of something bigger than ourselves.

“Dave the Soundman and I may have 130 years between us but the whole team is as motivated as ever to make a difference and shine a spotlight on people and organisations who need help.

“3 decades on, the issues may look different but at their core they are the same; they’re about people and communities. And we may look a bit different too but our hearts and willingness to get stuck in are the same.”

Guy Davies, Commissioning Editor VP Non Scripted UK Originals Channel 5/Paramount+ added: “I’m delighted to see the return of this series and also welcoming Anneka to Channel 5.

“There’s never been a better time to bring back such a loved series to our screens. The challenges promise to be timely, relevant and packed full of passionate and heart-warming people.”

Dan Adamson, Mana ging Director at Twofour commented: “We are delighted to be partnering with Anneka and Channel 5 to bring back one of the great TV formats – exactly at a time when we need her most.”