Channel 5 to show 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup daily highlights programme

Channel 5 will bring cricket fans daily highlights from the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup after securing a deal with Sky, holders of the broadcast rights for the contest.

The competition takes place in India from 5th October to 19th November and will see ten teams battle it out across 47 games.

Channel 5 will screen 48 one-hour highlights programmes throughout the World Cup, including at least nine covering England games which will be scheduled at 7pm. All highlights will also be available on the channel’s on-demand platform, My5, following their linear broadcast.

Federico Ruiz, Commissioning Editor, Channel 5 and Paramount+ said: “Fasten your seatbelts and get ready for one of the most hotly anticipated sporting events this Autumn. With England going into battle to retain their title, our World Cup coverage will have fans across the country on the edge of their seats so clear your diary and tune in!”

Bryan Henderson, Director of Cricket, Sky Sports, commented: “It’s been a brilliant summer of cricket with record breaking viewership figures across the Men’s and Women’s Ashes as well as attendance records at The Hundred, so this competition represents a huge opportunity to capitalise on newer fans to the sport.

“As the home of cricket in UK & Ireland, we’re committed to delivering the very best coverage and analysis of the Men’s Cricket World Cup, which we’re delighted to do so alongside Channel 5.”