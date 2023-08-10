Channelbox brings new wine, nature and entertainment channels to Freeview

Channelbox, which offers internet streamed channels to Freeview households, has added three new channels to its line-up.

The three channels are Love Wine, which offers “tantalising insights into vineyards, wine making processes, tasting notes and more”; nature themed channel Love the Planet; and Trailers which offers a curated selection of trailers, sneak peaks and teasers for upcoming entertainment events.

Tanya Kronfli, Channelbox head of business development, said: “We are proud to offer these new channels as part of our commitment to delivering a dynamic and engaging entertainment lineup.

“Freeview viewers can access these channel for free via Channelbox on Freeview channel 271 and explore their passions with convenience and quality that Channelbox is known for.”

Channelbox, which offers over 70 TV channels, is available on connected Freeview devices at channel number 271 and through Android and iOS apps.