Chaos Walking Blu-ray, DVD and 4K UHD Blu-ray release date confirmed

Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland’s Chaos Walking is coming to DVD, Blu-Ray, 4K and Steelbook on May 31st.

Based on Patrick Ness’ book The Knife of Never Letting Go, the film also stars Mads Mikkelsen, Demián Bichir, Cynthia Erivo, Nick Jonas, Kurt Sutter and David Oyelowo.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

*As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Synopsis:

In the not too distant future, Todd Hewitt (Holland) discovers Viola (Ridley), a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet, where all the women have disappeared and the men are afflicted by “the Noise” – a force that puts all their thoughts on display.

In this dangerous landscape, Viola’s life is threatened – and as Todd vows to protect her, he will have to discover his own inner power and unlock the planet’s dark secrets.

DVD, Blu-Ray and 4K Special Features: