Chili launches new AVOD option for Italian audiences

Chili, the movie rental and purchase platform backed by major movie studios, has announced a new advertising supported streaming option in Italy, allowing selected films and documentaries to be watched free of charge.

Launched in Italy in 2012, Chili is also available in the UK, Poland, Germany and Austria and counts Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures Entertainment, 20th Century Studios, ViacomCBS and Warner Bros. among its shareholders.

In addition to digital purchases and rentals, the firm also offers a range of DVDs, Blu-rays and film merchandise, and is available as an app on mobiles and smart TVs.

Speaking about its new advertising supported video on-demand service (AVOD), founder & CEO Giorgio Tacchia said: “2020 has inevitably been a year of enormous transformations, the consequences of which will leave their mark in the coming years.

“In particular, in the countries that drive the dynamics of the entertainment markets (US & UK) there has been sharp focus on new AVOD services, for which significant growth trends are foreseen for the immediate future.

“Chili has also had to deal with the forced delay of many new cinematic releases and we want to meet the needs of our clients by offering an extra service, together with TVOD (Transactional video on demand) which still remains our core business.”