Chris Evans and Ana de Armas star in trailer for Apple’s Ghosted

Apple has released the trailer for the romantic action-adventure movie Ghosted which stars Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. Directed by Dexter Fletcher, the film will be available to stream on Apple TV+ from April 21st.

The cast also includes Adrien Brody, Mike Moh, Amy Sedaris, and Tate Donovan.

Synopsis:

Salt-of-the-earth Cole (Chris Evans) falls head over heels for enigmatic Sadie (Ana de Armas) — but then makes the shocking discovery that she’s a secret agent. Before they can decide on a second date, Cole and Sadie are swept away on an international adventure to save the world.

How to Watch Apple TV+

Priced at £6.99 per month, the Apple TV+ streaming service is available on iPad, iPhone, the Apple TV box, Fire TV, Roku, Android and Google TV devices, plus smart TVs from major brands including LG, Sony and Samsung.