SEENIT

TV, Film, Broadband, Pay-TV, Games, Computing & Tech | News, Comment & Reviews

Chris Evans and Ana de Armas star in trailer for Apple’s Ghosted

-

Apple has released the trailer for the romantic action-adventure movie Ghosted which stars Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. Directed by Dexter Fletcher, the film will be available to stream on Apple TV+ from April 21st.

The cast also includes Adrien Brody, Mike Moh, Amy Sedaris, and Tate Donovan.

Synopsis:
Salt-of-the-earth Cole (Chris Evans) falls head over heels for enigmatic Sadie (Ana de Armas) — but then makes the shocking discovery that she’s a secret agent. Before they can decide on a second date, Cole and Sadie are swept away on an international adventure to save the world.

How to Watch Apple TV+

Priced at £6.99 per month, the Apple TV+ streaming service is available on iPad, iPhone, the Apple TV box, Fire TV, Roku, Android and Google TV devices, plus smart TVs from major brands including LG, Sony and Samsung. 

POPULAR